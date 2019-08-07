As Haemonetics (HAE) Stock Rose, Qs Investors Has Increased Holding by $1.49 Million; Radware LTD (RDWR) Shareholder Sensato Investors Has Decreased Its Position by $3.41 Million

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 62.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 131,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The institutional investor held 78,282 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 209,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $26.06. About 216,260 shares traded or 29.39% up from the average. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M; 10/04/2018 – Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider; 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER; 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS; 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 37.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 17,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The institutional investor held 62,840 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50 million, up from 45,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.73B market cap company. The stock increased 12.02% or $14.08 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 808,548 shares traded or 66.31% up from the average. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) $150 – $175 MLN; 28/03/2018 – HAEMONETICS GETS FDA CLEARANCES FOR NEXSYS PCS SOFTWARE; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: HAEMONETICS 1Q ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 17/04/2018 – Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Names Said Bolorforosh Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.43; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $234 MLN, UP 2.4%; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Rev $234M; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Adj EPS 43c

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 7,800 shares to 141,400 shares, valued at $13.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 46,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Stmicroelectronics N V (NYSE:STM).

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 4,342 shares to 14,276 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Fds (MLPA) by 90,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70M shares, and cut its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

