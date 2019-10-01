As Haemonetics (HAE) Stock Rose, Magnetar Financial Has Trimmed by $2.99 Million Its Stake; Stericycle (SRCL) Stock Price Declined While Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Upped Holding

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 159.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp bought 493,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The hedge fund held 803,963 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.39M, up from 310,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 293,866 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE – AMENDMENT TO MODIFY DEFINITION OF CONSOL EBITDA TO PROVIDE SOME ADD-BACKS FOR ANY FISCAL QTR ENDING DURING MARCH 31, THROUGH DEC 31, 2019; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – MURLEY WILL SUCCEED MARK C. MILLER; 18/04/2018 – Stericycle to Participate in Two Investor Events; 23/03/2018 – D&P Downgrading Stericycle to ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 27/04/2018 – Teamsters Union Urges Stericycle Shareholders to Vote Against Re-Election of Patience and Miller to Board — Proxy; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O – UPDATED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 21/03/2018 Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Stericycle Inc. To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘, Otlk Neg; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES $510 MLN

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 73.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 24,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The hedge fund held 9,150 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, down from 34,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $125.26. About 198,466 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q REV. $233.6M, EST. $227.0M; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Appoints Said Bolorforosh Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer; 28/03/2018 – HAEMONETICS GETS FDA CLEARANCES FOR NEXSYS PCS SOFTWARE; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4th Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website; 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS Enhanced Software With YES Technology; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.22; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 TOTAL REV GROWTH 3 PCT TO 5 PCT; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 42C; 06/04/2018 – FDA: HAEMONETICS RECALLS SOME LOTS OF ACRODOSE PLUS,PL SYSTEMS; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Adj EPS 43c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.38 million shares or 0.98% less from 48.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Inc Oh holds 121,888 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Capital Invsts holds 0.1% or 2.55M shares. Natixis holds 7,211 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd reported 0.02% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 6,098 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 94,900 shares stake. Comerica Bancorporation reported 38,085 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Citizens Savings Bank Tru invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Financial Counselors accumulated 1,845 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt reported 2,250 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 5,073 shares stake. Mason Street Advsr Lc invested in 27,294 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mackenzie Corporation holds 23,350 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $5.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnx Resources Corporation by 54,705 shares to 201,347 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $15.90 million activity.

Analysts await Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 26.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.56 per share. HAE’s profit will be $36.04M for 44.11 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Haemonetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.35% negative EPS growth.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $8.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (Prn) by 5.16M shares to 27.50 million shares, valued at $56.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 5.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.50M shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (Prn).

