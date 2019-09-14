As Haemonetics (HAE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Decreased Holding by $361,320; 12 West Capital Management LP Decreased Holding in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) by $44.87 Million

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 160,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 322,075 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.46 million, down from 482,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $292.12. About 609,402 shares traded or 22.19% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 56.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 3,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The institutional investor held 2,277 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $274,000, down from 5,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $125.26. About 301,554 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 06/04/2018 – FDA: HAEMONETICS RECALLS SOME LOTS OF ACRODOSE PLUS,PL SYSTEMS; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.22; 13/04/2018 – FDA: Acrodose PLus and PL Systems by Haemonetics: Recall – Low pH Readings for Platelets Stored in CLX HP Bag; 10/04/2018 – Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results: May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ SHR $2.00 – $2.30; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 TOTAL REV GROWTH 3 PCT TO 5 PCT; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 SHR $1.50 – $1.80; 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS Enhanced Software With YES Technology; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30, EST. 45C

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $482.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 3,003 shares to 8,003 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

More notable recent Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Haemonetics Corporation’s (NYSE:HAE) – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Haemonetics (HAE) Management Highlights From SMID Conference – Raymond James – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Factors Make Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $15.90 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.38 million shares or 0.98% less from 48.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Liability accumulated 2,277 shares. Btim invested in 118,019 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs owns 3,133 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0.01% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). 25,798 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. 27,371 are owned by Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Com. Ls Invest Limited invested in 3,095 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 166,617 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 34 shares. 2,391 were accumulated by World Asset Management Inc. Cap Fund Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 52,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) or 16,815 shares. Us Fincl Bank De stated it has 0% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Proshare Advsrs Limited invested in 10,749 shares.

Analysts await Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 26.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.56 per share. HAE’s profit will be $36.04M for 44.11 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Haemonetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.35% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18 million for 25.27 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FLEETCOR Partners with Nissan on Contactless Payments in Brazil – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Daily Graph: Exceptional Compounder FleetCor Technologies – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Presents At William Blair Growth Stock Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “FleetCor Beats Wall Street Consensus – Benzinga” with publication date: February 11, 2019.