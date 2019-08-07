As Haemonetics (HAE) Share Price Rose, Baldwin Brothers Decreased Its Position; Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Chesley Taft & Associates Has Cut Holding

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc. (CRM) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 5,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 58,214 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, down from 63,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $141.01. About 2.24M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens Its Doors, Zuckerberg Testifies: Photos; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 50.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 6,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The institutional investor held 5,899 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 11,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $128.57. About 127,895 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: HAEMONETICS 1Q ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 28/03/2018 – HAEMONETICS GETS FDA CLEARANCES FOR NEXSYS PCS SOFTWARE; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4th Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website; 10/04/2018 – Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results: May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) $150 – $175 MLN; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ’19 REV UP 3%-5%; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $234 MLN, UP 2.4%; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Appoints Said Bolorforosh Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer; 06/04/2018 – FDA: HAEMONETICS RECALLS SOME LOTS OF ACRODOSE PLUS,PL SYSTEMS; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP HAE.N FY SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $937.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 5,352 shares to 66,416 shares, valued at $18.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 6,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security National Tru reported 13,190 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.64% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia reported 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Citigroup invested 0.1% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Davenport & Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 9,336 shares. Triangle Wealth Mgmt holds 1.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 12,354 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx accumulated 9,175 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 32,900 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Donaldson Mgmt Llc invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Main Street Research Ltd reported 2,506 shares. Brown Mgmt Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Proshare Advsr Ltd holds 0.13% or 137,473 shares. Atlas Browninc accumulated 3,168 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc holds 20,302 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 391.69 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.97 million activity. The insider Benioff Marc sold 10,000 shares worth $1.62M. Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15. $1.03M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Harris Parker. Conway Craig also sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15. On Wednesday, February 13 BLOCK KEITH sold $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 5,000 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia to Join Salesforce as UK and Ireland CEO – GuruFocus.com” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce.Com Is Still King Of SaaS – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Salesforce Named a Leader in Data Management Platforms by Independent Research Firm – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cramer’s ‘Playbook’ For Profiting From A Fed Rate Cut – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce: Outstanding Growth And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurant Cap Mngmt LP accumulated 6,691 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 1,323 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 215,870 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial reported 7,209 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Baldwin Brothers Ma has 5,899 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 78,519 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.01% or 18,937 shares. 20,134 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 15,070 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 3,346 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 34,633 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 772,626 shares.

More notable recent Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Claire Pomeroy Joins Haemonetics Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Haemonetics EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Haemonetics 1st Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,624 shares to 47,347 shares, valued at $8.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 11,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Consoldtd Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).