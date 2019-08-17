As Haemonetics (HAE) Share Price Rose, American Capital Management Has Decreased Stake; Cls Investments Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Increased by $1.00 Million

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 948.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 9,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 10,002 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Haemonetics (HAE) by 29.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 66,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The institutional investor held 161,235 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11 million, down from 228,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Haemonetics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 208,216 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q EPS 22c; 16/03/2018 Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 28/03/2018 – HAEMONETICS GETS FDA CLEARANCES FOR NEXSYS PCS SOFTWARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Haemonetics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAE); 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Adj EPS 43c; 10/04/2018 – Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results: May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ’19 REV UP 3%-5%; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $234 MLN, UP 2.4%; 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS Enhanced Software With YES Technology; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.00-Adj EPS $2.30

More notable recent Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Haemonetics (HAE) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mattel, Inc. (MAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Corning, Windstream, Deckers Outdoor, Haemonetics, The Descartes Systems Group, and CSG Systems International â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results: August 6, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Haemonetics Corporation’s (NYSE:HAE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rbc Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 5,733 shares to 22,560 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Services Grp (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 51,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerovironment (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Continuous Commod by 500,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney World’s New $299 Trick Is Brilliant but Risky – Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019, Businessinsider.com published: “Disney hits all-time high after record-setting ‘Avengers’ opening (DIS) – Business Insider” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Buy Disney Stock? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.