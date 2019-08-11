As Haemonetics (HAE) Market Value Rose, Mackay Shields Has Cut Its Holding; Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Increased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 46.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 10,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 33,369 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 22,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK AVERAGE GENDER PAY GAP IS 36%; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH SELLS WASHINGTON BUILDING TO JPMORGAN CHASE FOR $140M; 14/05/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK AVERAGE BONUS GAP IS 67%; 02/05/2018 – SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the J.P. Morgan 46th Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference; 15/03/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIR CEO DOUG PARKER COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan PUTTERs/DRIVERs Series 5018 Trust

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 23.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The institutional investor held 18,705 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 24,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.03. About 257,452 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ’19 REV UP 3%-5%; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP HAE.N FY SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $937.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) $150 – $175 MLN; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q REV. $233.6M, EST. $227.0M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Haemonetics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAE); 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ SHR $2.00 – $2.30; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.22; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: HAEMONETICS 1Q ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $234 MLN, UP 2.4%

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,886 shares to 204,791 shares, valued at $39.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,395 shares, and cut its stake in Exchange Traded Concepts Tr (ROBO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David Assocs has 0.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,962 shares. 9,631 are owned by Wealthquest. American Money Mgmt Llc has invested 2.33% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Baldwin Investment Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 30,931 shares. Moreover, Trust Company Of Virginia Va has 1.21% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ipswich Investment Management Communication, Massachusetts-based fund reported 54,885 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated holds 1.86% or 161,061 shares. 1.47M were accumulated by 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership. Dakota Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.81% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 34,480 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Sand Hill Ltd Liability Corp has 68,354 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning stated it has 0.47% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Eagle Ltd Liability Corp reported 30,000 shares stake. Clough Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 78,200 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 53,491 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $8.91 million activity.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 27,578 shares to 128,769 shares, valued at $10.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 110,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).