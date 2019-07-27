As Haemonetics (HAE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Trimmed Stake by $526,089; Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST) Shareholder Act Ii Management LP Has Cut Holding by $3.24 Million as Shares Rose

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST) by 20.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 117,246 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71 million, down from 147,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $101.55. About 273,529 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 6,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,298 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 32,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $123.25. About 412,471 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 13.86% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 SHR $1.50 – $1.80; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.22; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Rev $234M; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 TOTAL REV GROWTH 3 PCT TO 5 PCT; 13/04/2018 – FDA: Acrodose PLus and PL Systems by Haemonetics: Recall – Low pH Readings for Platelets Stored in CLX HP Bag; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) $150 – $175 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Appoints Said Bolorforosh Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $234 MLN, UP 2.4%; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP HAE.N FY SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $937.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Haemonetics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAE)

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.61 million for 18.40 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Investment Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.1% or 130,856 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Eqis Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 2,856 shares. Parametrica Mngmt Ltd holds 0.9% or 3,932 shares in its portfolio. Eam Invsts Lc holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 19,633 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Comm has 229,629 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Baupost Ltd Liability Company Ma owns 1.00 million shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 613 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Colony Group Inc Limited Liability invested in 0.12% or 25,341 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd accumulated 84,676 shares. First Advisors LP holds 59,804 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc owns 2,951 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha accumulated 24,419 shares. Fincl Grp holds 336,945 shares or 3.22% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) owns 3,500 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability invested in 4,532 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 570 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Williams Jones Assoc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Millennium Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). State Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 0.02% or 755,877 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 29,825 shares stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 13,381 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axiom Invsts Ltd Llc De invested in 22,752 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 2,567 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc has 0.01% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Proshare has 11,834 shares. Quantbot LP invested in 0.08% or 9,875 shares.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 1,130 shares to 67,249 shares, valued at $18.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (NYSE:AEL) by 22,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Regis Corp Minn (NYSE:RGS).

Analysts await Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 6.78% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HAE’s profit will be $32.29 million for 48.91 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Haemonetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.