As H & E Equipment Services (HEES) Shares Rose, Sg Capital Management Has Cut Stake; Egerton Capital Uk Llp Lifted Its Holding in Anthem (ANTM) as Shares Declined

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in H & E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) by 33.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 88,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 172,587 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, down from 261,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in H & E Equipment Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $986.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 195,509 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 23.26% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 16/05/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Reports Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q EPS 26c; 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia; 16/03/2018 – IN GENES T H E; 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU BROADCASTING CABLE INFORMATION 600959.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GU HANDE AS CHAIRMAN; 06/04/2018 – FUTURE FOOD T H E O F; 19/04/2018 – DJ H&E Equipment Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEES); 04/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees said Warren Buffett stepping down from its board hasn’t “really changed anything.”; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO; 05/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 176.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 443,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 694,185 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.22 million, up from 250,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $305.36. About 949,348 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold HEES shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.28% more from 24.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 1.18M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup has 12,761 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Company owns 2.28M shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp stated it has 55,313 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) or 160 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Zacks Invest Mgmt owns 13,252 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd invested 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Thb Asset Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 193,593 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 391,454 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 1.65M shares. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Company has 1.44% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Ima Wealth invested in 1.04% or 106,404 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca) has invested 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 502,724 shares.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $547.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 244,288 shares to 744,288 shares, valued at $35.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.58 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HEES’s profit will be $20.75M for 11.88 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by H&E Equipment Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.00% EPS growth.