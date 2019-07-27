As H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Stock Price Declined, Holder Phocas Financial Has Cut Its Position by $3.91 Million; Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Trimmed Its Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Holding by $121.60 Million

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl (CCI) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 950 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,050 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 billion, down from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $130.58. About 2.02M shares traded or 10.78% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) by 61.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 81,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,366 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 132,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in H.B. Fuller Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.33. About 207,759 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 12.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: HB Fuller $2.139b TLB for Repricing; Call April 10; 19/04/2018 – DJ HB Fuller Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUL); 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Net $47.7M; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c; 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.60 million activity. On Wednesday, April 24 the insider MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corporation accumulated 2,291 shares. Ci Invests Incorporated reported 81,980 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru holds 53.85M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.13% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 1.42 million shares. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Franklin Resources has 8,727 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Southport Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Lasalle Invest Management Ltd Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 510,992 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 34,711 shares. Segment Wealth Management Lc owns 1,776 shares. Btr Capital Management reported 103,204 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company owns 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 4,600 shares. Stanley reported 17,689 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). M invested in 0.06% or 1,944 shares.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insurance Australia Group by 14,520 shares to 133,698 shares, valued at $729.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Beiersdorf Ag by 610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited invested in 49,509 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 5,619 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability reported 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Royal Bancshares Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 940,674 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 495,747 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 486,735 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pnc Svcs Group Incorporated invested in 100,006 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Toronto Dominion Bankshares reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has 6,333 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag invested in 0.02% or 9,464 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,452 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Brinker Cap reported 5,389 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $638,107 activity.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 13,777 shares to 51,667 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jagged Peak Energy Inc. by 269,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 845,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (Prn) (SCHM).

