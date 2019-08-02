As H.B. Fuller Co. (FUL) Stock Price Rose, Channing Capital Management Increased Position; Procter & Gamble (PG) Holder Schulhoff & Co Lifted Holding by $1.93 Million

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 18,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 267,554 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.84M, up from 248,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $291.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 10.69 million shares traded or 48.03% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in H.B. Fuller Co. (FUL) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 17,201 shares as the company's stock rose 0.95% . The institutional investor held 712,676 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.67 million, up from 695,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in H.B. Fuller Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 443,142 shares traded or 34.92% up from the average. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penn Mgmt Company reported 17,353 shares stake. Channing Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 712,676 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 195 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). 65,133 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 248,964 shares. Sei has invested 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Moreover, Mairs Power has 1.6% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Citigroup Incorporated holds 12,488 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 757,708 were accumulated by Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Stevens Cap Management Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,588 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). 4,890 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 20,601 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $638,107 activity.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) by 33,564 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $39.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 27,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 910,137 shares, and cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,264 were reported by Connors Investor Services Inc. Ironwood Limited Liability Corp holds 375 shares. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 6,387 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & has invested 0.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.52% stake. Strategic Advsr Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 3,463 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Llc reported 7,292 shares stake. Strategic Fincl Ser accumulated 41,782 shares. Smith Salley And has 133,250 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 3.03M shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. 1St Source Financial Bank owns 72,919 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Mairs Power Incorporated holds 264,208 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% or 4,682 shares. Bonness Enterp holds 1.11% or 16,400 shares. Loeb holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 690 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $253.20 million activity. Skoufalos Ioannis also sold $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 1. 9,079 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $870,676. 4,395 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $428,789 on Monday, February 4. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $891,000 on Tuesday, February 12. 1.21M shares valued at $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13.