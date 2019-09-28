As H.B. Fuller Co. (FUL) Shares Rose, Holder Channing Capital Management Trimmed Stake; Btim Has Lowered Position in Schlumberger N.V. LTD (SLB) by $438,828

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Schlumberger N.V. Ltd (SLB) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 11,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 115,092 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.57M, down from 126,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger N.V. Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.47 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in H.B. Fuller Co. (FUL) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 32,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The institutional investor held 680,269 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.56M, down from 712,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in H.B. Fuller Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 969,623 shares traded or 178.83% up from the average. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: HB Fuller $2.139b TLB for Repricing; Call April 10; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Net $47.7M; 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MLN IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MLN IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – STILL EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $90 MLN IN CAPITAL ITEMS IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in HB Fuller

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oil States International Inc (NYSE:OIS) by 37,902 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $23.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spx Corp (SPW) by 42,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 50.31 million shares or 1.69% more from 49.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc accumulated 276,094 shares. Diversified Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Palisade Asset Mgmt Lc reported 11,650 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 26,507 shares. 27,374 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Wedge Cap L LP Nc reported 0.19% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 776,919 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 10,564 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Financial Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Crawford Inv Counsel holds 78,016 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 4,271 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Co owns 1,817 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 16,986 shares. 934,665 were reported by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 20.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 495,959 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Charter Tru, New Hampshire-based fund reported 12,444 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The owns 7.10M shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. E&G Ltd Partnership reported 7,075 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 27,090 are owned by Eagleclaw Managment Limited. Cipher LP accumulated 52,076 shares. Marathon Cap Management reported 15,385 shares. Meeder Asset owns 1,917 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement holds 0% or 78,527 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot Invest Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Chesley Taft Assocs holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 21,500 shares. 55,377 are owned by Thomas Story And Son Ltd Liability Company. First In holds 0.05% or 1,585 shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).