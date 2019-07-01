As H & E Equipment Services (HEES) Shares Rose, Holder Sg Capital Management Cut Holding by $2.22 Million; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Valuation Rose, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Trimmed Stake

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in H & E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) by 33.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 88,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 172,587 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, down from 261,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in H & E Equipment Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $28.69. About 144,521 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 23.26% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 16/03/2018 – IN GENES T H E; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q Rev $260.5M; 09/03/2018 RISE ROBOTS O F T H E; 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia; 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU BROADCASTING CABLE INFORMATION 600959.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GU HANDE AS CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS I OSLO; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO; 19/04/2018 – DJ H&E Equipment Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEES); 02/05/2018 – VEIDEKKE SAYS HANDE 2017 REV ABOUT NOK200M W/ 25 EMPLOYEES; 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 27,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 496,799 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.82 million, down from 523,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.79. About 18.37 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $547.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 288,443 shares to 529,684 shares, valued at $17.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HEES’s profit will be $20.74M for 12.37 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by H&E Equipment Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold HEES shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.28% more from 24.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss State Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0.01% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Goldman Sachs Inc reported 1.18M shares. Numerixs Technology stated it has 0.01% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 1.65M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 28,180 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 49,074 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. 70 are held by Camarda Finance Advsrs Lc. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 5,128 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 77,121 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Management holds 17,707 shares. Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has 461,972 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 1.56M shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Company reported 14,713 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ser Ltd Co reported 167,614 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 15,000 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sheets Smith Wealth Management invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). South Street Advisors Llc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 29,565 shares. Natixis Advsr LP stated it has 2.77 million shares. First Bankshares Sioux Falls reported 6,625 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Albert D Mason Inc invested in 5,372 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Steinberg Asset Mgmt owns 37,991 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Com holds 0.3% or 46,322 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Incorporated reported 2.72% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Saturna Capital Corporation has 1.69 million shares for 2.67% of their portfolio. Burns J W And New York has invested 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). S&Co Incorporated stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.26 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Int’l (NYSE:PM) by 5,130 shares to 146,916 shares, valued at $12.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.