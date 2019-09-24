As H&R Block (HRB) Share Price Rose, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh Has Lifted by $696,000 Its Position; Alexander & Baldwin Holdings I (ALEX) Share Value Declined While Advisory Research Has Decreased by $336,053 Its Stake

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings I (ALEX) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 14,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 567,313 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.11 million, down from 581,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.87. About 255,228 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh increased its stake in H&R Block (HRB) by 173.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 37,856 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 million, up from 13,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh who had been investing in H&R Block for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.74. About 2.14M shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – AMENDED REORGANIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY AUG 2018; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – “CONTINUES TO PURSUE SALES OF U.S. RETAIL AND REMAINING U.S. INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES”; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Total U.S. Return Volume Increased 3.4% Through Feb 28; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK 3Q LOSS CONT OPS $1.16/SHR, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.19; 15/05/2018 – AHL REDUCED DNKN, SERV, HRB, SAFM, DPZ IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Rev $488.4M; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CDR HRB HOLDINGS, INC. TO RATING ‘CCC’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Sees Higher Volume of Tax Returns — Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – H&R Block Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold ALEX shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 4.08% less from 53.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset holds 0.41% or 1.52 million shares. Prudential Inc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has 0.02% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 84,269 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 66,170 shares. 4,252 are owned by Glenmede Na. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 102,546 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 10,394 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 39,631 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 225,826 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 11,744 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Ltd stated it has 93,326 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Adelante Management Llc holds 0.68% or 569,876 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 105,666 shares. Piedmont Inv has invested 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) by 309,170 shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $23.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stitch Fix Incorporated Class by 18,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold HRB shares while 128 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 196.70 million shares or 1.93% more from 192.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Ent Fincl Corp accumulated 44 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 340,926 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Freestone Cap Ltd Com reported 314,116 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company has 8,321 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Asset Management One Company has 0.02% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Axa invested in 19,200 shares or 0% of the stock. 745 are held by Griffin Asset Management. Tower Research Capital Ltd Company (Trc) stated it has 6,910 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc reported 26,039 shares. Cwm Ltd stated it has 44 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 45 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 950,895 shares. World Asset Inc invested 0.02% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).