As Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Valuation Declined, Rock Springs Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake; Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Increases Stake in Magna International Class A (MGA)

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The hedge fund held 605,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.30M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $121.97. About 352,906 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet; 24/05/2018 – Isodiol Intl Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol Isolate to Sundial; 17/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 GW Pharma’s cannabis-based drug appears poised for a groundbreaking FDA approval as internal review offers a clear thumbs up $GWPH; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a P; 13/03/2018 – NULL GW PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE BY THE UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) FOR FIVE NEW EPIDIOLEX® (CANNABIDIOL) PATENTS; 12/04/2018 – ICC Labs Enters Into Term Sheet for Export of Cannabidiol to Sundial in Canada; 19/04/2018 – FDA Committee Votes 13-0 Finding That GW Pharma Drug’s Risk-Benefit Profile Is Favorable; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – EPIDIOLEX WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED WITH MOST ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED AS MILD OR MODERATE; 16/05/2018 – Cannabidiol Significantly Reduces Seizures in Patients with Severe Form of Epilepsy; 19/04/2018 – I can’t recall ever seeing such a complete lineup signaling an FDA OK. Insider recommendation saying approve it, unanimous panel support, commitment from regulators to accelerate, no hint of hesitation. It is remarkable

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Magna International Inc. Class A (MGA) by 48.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 351,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.44M, up from 720,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Magna International Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $52.08. About 164,938 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico; 29/03/2018 – Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT

Analysts await GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $-0.81 EPS, up 70.65% or $1.95 from last year’s $-2.76 per share. After $-0.78 actual EPS reported by GW Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% negative EPS growth.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penumbra Inc by 14,000 shares to 239,000 shares, valued at $38.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO).