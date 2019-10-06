As Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Stock Price Declined, Cabot Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $914,524; Marco Investment Management Has Upped Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $2.04 Million

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 34.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 5,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 20,865 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60 million, up from 15,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.22% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $119.69. About 1.26M shares traded or 124.64% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 27/04/2018 – INSYS Therapeutics Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Cannabidiol (CBD) for Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY SHR LOSS 26.0 CENTS; 12/04/2018 – ICC Labs Enters Into Term Sheet for Export of Cannabidiol to Sundial in Canada; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma walks away from adcomm with unanimous support for anti-seizure med. An OK shouldn’t take long now $GWPH; 15/03/2018 – Cannabidiol – CBD – Market Growing Fast With Newest Uses and Applications Significantly Increasing Revenue Generating; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – NDA PDUFA GOAL DATE SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 27, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet Syndrome; 17/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 GW Pharma’s cannabis-based drug appears poised for a groundbreaking FDA approval as internal review offers a clear thumbs up $GWPH; 17/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals Trades Actively; 04/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 8,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 67,782 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.54M, up from 59,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $219.8. About 3.60 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable

