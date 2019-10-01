As Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Stock Declined, Rock Springs Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake; Partners Group Holding Ag Lowered Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) Holding by $335,920 as Valuation Rose

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The hedge fund held 605,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.30M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $112.26. About 160,862 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 04/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT…; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 13/03/2018 – NULL GW PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE BY THE UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) FOR FIVE NEW EPIDIOLEX® (CANNABIDIOL) PATENTS; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publication of scientific paper documenting results of commercial samples; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma’s Drug Could Become First FDA-Approved Drug Derived From Cannabis; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publica; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – EPIDIOLEX WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED WITH MOST ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED AS MILD OR MODERATE; 16/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROGRESS IN CANNABIDIOL ORAL STUDY; 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet Syndrome

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 2,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 307,717 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.11 million, down from 310,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 966,348 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Analysts await GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $-0.81 EPS, up 70.65% or $1.95 from last year’s $-2.76 per share. After $-0.78 actual EPS reported by GW Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% negative EPS growth.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 95,000 shares to 895,000 shares, valued at $12.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI) by 76,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 534,400 shares, and has risen its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (NASDAQ:LJPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,747 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.30M shares. Barometer Cap Mgmt accumulated 1.27% or 75,100 shares. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.12% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 193,884 shares. 83,638 were accumulated by Fairview Cap Ltd. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 136,505 shares. Natixis LP has 197,121 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Management Inc has invested 0.13% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ser Automobile Association holds 152,964 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moody Bancshares Trust Division invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.09% or 7,068 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 11,902 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Qs Ltd Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 162,691 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The invested in 0.06% or 396,310 shares. Vanguard Incorporated holds 54.06M shares.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $815.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 22,939 shares to 270,733 shares, valued at $18.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 17,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 397,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI).