As Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Share Value Declined, Holder Johnston Asset Management Has Increased Its Position; Srb Has Lowered Its Stake in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) as Valuation Rose

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 20.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 6,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 37,250 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 30,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $154.61. About 187,491 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 27/04/2018 – INSYS Therapeutics Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Cannabidiol (CBD) for Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – Cannabidiol Significantly Reduces Seizures in Patients with Severe Form of Epilepsy; 12/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol oral solution) at the; 19/04/2018 – ADVISERS VOTE 13-0 GW PHARMA DRUG’S BENEFITS OUTWEIGH RISKS; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – PDUFA GOAL DATE FOR COMPLETION OF NDA REVIEW OF THE CANNABIDIOL ORAL SOLUTION EPIDIOLEX IS JUNE 27, 2018; 16/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROGRESS IN CANNABIDIOL ORAL STUDY; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizabl; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – EPIDIOLEX WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED WITH MOST ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED AS MILD OR MODERATE; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – NDA PDUFA GOAL DATE SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 27, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Isodiol Intl Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol Isolate to Sundial

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05 million, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $156.61. About 226,681 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 80,730 shares to 88,840 shares, valued at $8.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 7,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,320 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc reported 2,510 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt accumulated 190,351 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 153,409 were reported by Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Nordea Mgmt, Sweden-based fund reported 228,038 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Fulton Bank Na invested in 2,942 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia holds 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 233 shares. Menta Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 1,780 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Company owns 148,124 shares. 10,350 were accumulated by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc. Rampart Investment Management Com Lc accumulated 2,453 shares. Champlain Prtnrs Limited Com holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 1.17 million shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 0.01% stake.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $85.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

