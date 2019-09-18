As Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Market Value Declined, Johnston Asset Management Raised by $3.06 Million Its Holding; Fisher Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position in Lazard LTD Shs A (LAZ) as Stock Value Rose

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 47.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 17,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 55,060 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49M, up from 37,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $137.64. About 397,238 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 08/03/2018 Cannabidiol-infused Beverages Could Be Canada’s Next Big Industry; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS PRESENTING CBD-OS PRODUCT (EPIDIOLEX) IN ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING WITH FDA ON APRIL 19 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol Isolate to Sundial; 06/04/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 16/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROGRESS IN CANNABIDIOL ORAL STUDY; 19/04/2018 – FDA Committee Votes 13-0 Finding That GW Pharma Drug’s Risk-Benefit Profile Is Favorable; 19/04/2018 – The medication, which is manufactured by GW Pharmaceuticals, is used in the treatment of seizures associated with childhood epilepsy; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publication of scientific paper documenting results of commercial samples; 17/04/2018 – GW cannabis-derived epilepsy drug gets positive FDA staff review; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a P

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd Shs A (LAZ) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc analyzed 33,027 shares as the company's stock rose 0.28% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.09 million, down from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd Shs A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $36.57. About 931,370 shares traded or 21.56% up from the average. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500.

More notable recent GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "If You Had Bought GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 171% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance" on May 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "December 20th Options Now Available For GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) – Nasdaq" published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) ? – Yahoo Finance" on April 26, 2019.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qiagen Nv by 93,467 shares to 4.22 million shares, valued at $171.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,677 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $90.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 671,140 shares to 11.35 million shares, valued at $1.40 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vinci S A Adr (VCISY) by 412,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).