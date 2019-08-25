As Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Call) (GWPH) Share Price Declined, Jane Street Group Lifted Its Stake; Intact Investment Management Lowered Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Holding by $2.00 Million as Valuation Rose

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Call) (GWPH) by 315.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 10,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 13,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $145.46. About 296,375 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 04/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 19/04/2018 – ADVISERS VOTE 13-0 GW PHARMA DRUG’S BENEFITS OUTWEIGH RISKS; 19/04/2018 – Epidiolex would be the first drug on the U.S. market derived from the cannabis plant; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 27/04/2018 – INSYS Therapeutics Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Cannabidiol (CBD) for Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome; 19/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Panel Backs GW Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Drug for Epilepsy; 06/04/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 17/04/2018 – GW cannabis-derived epilepsy drug gets positive FDA staff review; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 19/04/2018 – The medication, which is manufactured by GW Pharmaceuticals, is used in the treatment of seizures associated with childhood epilepsy

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 32.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, down from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $206.16. About 602,701 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Inv owns 0.16% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 179,849 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 124,500 shares stake. Trillium Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 66,331 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 384 shares. Pnc Finance reported 17,697 shares. L & S Advsrs Incorporated reported 17,851 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has 2,516 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Colony Limited Com has invested 0.02% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Blackrock has invested 0.14% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Brown Advisory Securities Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 3,106 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership reported 111,412 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Lc owns 32 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 830,683 shares. 110,667 were reported by Chilton Capital Mngmt Lc.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 348,100 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $64.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 114,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF).

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 12,991 shares to 17,932 shares, valued at $888,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (Call) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Schein Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HSIC).