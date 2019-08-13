As Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Firefly Value Partners LP Increased Its Position; Community Health Sys New (CYH) Stake Upped by Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 123.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 5.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 9.73M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.01M, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $506.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.02% or $0.2035 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1765. About 4.93 million shares traded or 12.96% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 11/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $3 TO $16; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in Gulfport Energy; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3; 13/03/2018 Gulfport Energy Corp. – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $GPOR; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy to Receive $175M in Cash; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp to Sell Its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 M; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Provides SCOOP Well Results; 29/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy’s Hidden Gem; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (CYH) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.58% . The hedge fund held 2.75M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.26 million, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Community Health Sys Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.22% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $2.305. About 1.45M shares traded. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 38.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD AS ADVISER: REORG; 18/04/2018 – Community Health Systems to Sell Assets of Ocala, Florida Hospital; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – PRINCIPAL AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER 5-YEAR ABL FACILITY WILL BE DUE AND PAYABLE IN FULL ON APRIL 3, 2023; 02/04/2018 – Community Health Systems Completes Divestiture of Hospital in Dade City, Fla; 26/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – REVOLVING CREDIT COMMITMENTS WILL BE REDUCED TO $425 MLN UPON EFFECTIVENESS OF CONTEMPLATED ABL FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH TO HIRE LAZARD AS RESTRUCTURING ADVISER: REORG; 26/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS- ON MARCH 23, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT, RESTATEMENT AGREEMENT TO AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 25, 2007 -SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Cyrus Capital Partners LP Exits Position in Community Health; 20/03/2018 – QUORUM HEALTH -CHS ALSO SEEKING TO TERMINATE COMPUTER AND DATA PROCESSING TRANSITION SERVICES AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 29, 2016 , BETWEEN CHSPSC & QHCCS; 23/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS TENDERED ~$1.5B 2019 NOTES, OR ~80%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,549 are held by Glenmede Trust Na. Capital Advsrs Ltd Ltd Liability Com owns 4,413 shares. State Street invested in 9.18 million shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Bowling Portfolio Management Limited Liability holds 0.22% or 170,182 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 618 shares in its portfolio. Firefly Value Ptnrs LP has 9.73 million shares for 8.23% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 470,563 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc accumulated 151,204 shares or 0% of the stock. Hawk Ridge Mngmt LP has invested 0.89% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Chilton Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 29,989 shares. 1.69 million are held by Portolan Mngmt Limited Co.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $80,600 activity.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 37.50M shares to 40.00 million shares, valued at $56.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JACK) by 90,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,500 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold CYH shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 110.55 million shares or 4.62% less from 115.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco reported 0% stake. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership holds 0% or 38,427 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Mgmt has 17,700 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 176,424 shares or 0% of the stock. Ironwood Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 32 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 17,000 shares. Geode Capital Llc accumulated 0% or 1.25 million shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Com accumulated 313,748 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co accumulated 2.35M shares. 46,794 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Us Bancshares De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). 1,621 are held by Prelude Cap Mgmt Lc. Citadel Ltd reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 1.01M shares. 268,743 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $377,250 activity. On Friday, May 17 the insider Ely James S. III bought $320,000.