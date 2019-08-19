As Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stock Value Declined, Hawk Ridge Management Raised Stake; Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) Shareholder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Boosted Its Stake by $329,925 as Share Value Rose

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 1,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 9,330 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 8,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $251.95. About 250,880 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 526,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, up from 488,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $502.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.15. About 2.66M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 11/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $3 TO $16; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Natl Bank And Tru holds 744 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Da Davidson & Co invested 0.16% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 22,474 shares. Penbrook Limited Liability owns 0.9% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,446 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Lc accumulated 16,701 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc invested in 0.2% or 83,085 shares. Bellecapital accumulated 1,351 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Btim accumulated 1.64% or 481,336 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 34.12M shares. 32,830 were accumulated by Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Norinchukin Retail Bank The accumulated 173,596 shares. 1,965 were accumulated by Estabrook Cap Mngmt. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ledyard Fincl Bank stated it has 2,036 shares.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 44,872 shares to 289,927 shares, valued at $147.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc. by 46,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $80,600 activity.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 686,488 shares to 910,242 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xperi Corp by 343,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,534 shares, and cut its stake in Elevate Credit Inc.