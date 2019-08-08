As Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stock Price Declined, Holder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Cut Holding; As Nokia (NOK) Market Value Rose, Folketrygdfondet Upped Position

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 29.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 137,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 328,347 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, down from 465,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $519.37M market cap company. The stock increased 5.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.26. About 5.58 million shares traded or 29.11% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR)

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 4.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 21.41 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.49M, up from 17.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.32. About 26.32 million shares traded or 14.32% up from the average. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Soft 1Q in North America, But Excellent Momentum Seen Later This Year; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires SpaceTime Insight to expand its IoT software portfolio and accelerate vertical application development; 08/03/2018 – Nokia Bell Labs Prize competition seeks disruptive technology ideas with potential to power the fourth industrial revolution; 03/04/2018 – DNA: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Nokia wins its largest-ever GSM-Railway contract with Polish PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe to modernize critical communications ne; 28/03/2018 – Ericsson says well on track to reach cost savings target by mid-2018; 17/04/2018 – Nokia Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Still Sees Opportunities in Licensing to Drive CAGR of 10% For Recurring Net Sales Over 3 Yrs Ending 2020; 07/03/2018 – LightSpeed Technologies Earns Nokia’s 2017 Top VAR Sales and Growth Award; 06/03/2018 – Nokia appoints Sanjay Goel as President of Global Services and member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team

Folketrygdfondet, which manages about $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 480,000 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $274.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

