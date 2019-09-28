As Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stock Declined, Shareholder Snow Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $419,340; Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Increased Its 3M Co. (MMM) Holding by $1.13 Million

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 104,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 3.14M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.41M, down from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $462.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 2.92 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 11/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $3 TO $16; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc increased its stake in 3M Co. (MMM) by 83.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc bought 6,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 14,379 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49M, up from 7,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.75 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc, which manages about $218.64M and $132.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,007 shares to 5,170 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Civista Bancshares Inc by 17,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,304 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 46.94% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GPOR’s profit will be $41.44M for 2.79 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Gulfport Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold GPOR shares while 86 reduced holdings.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $169,600 activity. HICKS QUENTIN R had bought 15,000 shares worth $35,700. Wood David M. also bought $97,600 worth of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) on Friday, August 30.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc Cmn (NYSE:SU) by 60,964 shares to 67,418 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

