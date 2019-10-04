As Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stock Declined, Shah Capital Management Has Increased Holding; Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Holder Mackenzie Financial Cut Stake

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 61.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 14,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The hedge fund held 9,353 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $763,000, down from 24,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $73.88. About 437,067 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 29/03/2018 – LPL Financial Files Definitive Proxy Materials; 06/03/2018 – Craig Smith Honored As A Top Advisor By LPL Financial; 23/03/2018 – Forbes Names Gina Bolvin Bernarduci Among America’s Top Financial Advisors; 04/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC LPLA.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINL FEB. TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $1.6B; 15/05/2018 – Recruiter Brain Drain Strikes LPL — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 09/04/2018 – LPL Financial to Lose Large Hybrid RIA — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – LPL Financial Chief Acknowledges Problems — Barrons.com

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 769.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 384,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 434,533 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $2.58. About 3.82M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in Gulfport Energy; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 11/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $3 TO $16; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Provides SCOOP Well Results

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold GPOR shares while 86 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 154.68 million shares or 1.21% less from 156.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Comm reported 1,229 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Ltd Co holds 0% or 2.39M shares. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) or 11,862 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 59,378 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 934,719 shares. Saba Capital Mngmt LP has 0.09% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). 5,253 are owned by Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Kestrel Investment Mngmt accumulated 656,000 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 2.87 million shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc accumulated 315 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 890,567 shares stake. Strs Ohio owns 111,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,500 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $169,600 activity. 15,000 shares were bought by HICKS QUENTIN R, worth $35,700 on Friday, August 30. Wood David M. had bought 40,000 shares worth $97,600.

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $137.37M for 11.19 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.

