As Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stock Declined, Portolan Capital Management Increased by $6.98 Million Its Position; As Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Market Value Rose, Holder Alpha Cubed Investments Has Cut Its Stake

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) by 106.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 871,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.58 million, up from 821,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $602.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.78. About 6.42 million shares traded or 50.26% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH TWELFTH AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE WAS SET AT $1.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 13/03/2018 Gulfport Energy Corp. – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $GPOR; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 12,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 317,120 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.34M, down from 329,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.93. About 2.71 million shares traded or 51.35% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexico’s Pemex seeking allies for deepwater blocks won in auction -CEO; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO REOFFER PARTNERSHIPS FOR NOBILIS-MAXIMINO, AYIN-BATSIL OFFSHORE PROJECTS THIS YEAR UNDER NEW TERMS -CEO; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 06/05/2018 – BHP SEES STEEL MARGINS AT ABOUT TWO-THIRDS OF 2017 LEVELS; 03/04/2018 – AQZ:BHP IRON ORE CONTRACT EXTENSION; 09/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone Plan $10 Bln Bid for BHP U.S. Shale Assets -Sky News; 08/03/2018 – Chile’s Codelco receives approval for $1 bln desalination plant; 18/04/2018 – BRAZILIAN PROSECUTORS, MINING COMPANY SAMARCO TO ASK COURT FOR ADDITIONAL TIME TO CONCLUDE COMPENSATION PLAN FOR VICTIMS OF DAM DISASTER – PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – BHP Can Keep Capex Below US$8 Billion Over Coming Years–CEO

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gulfport Energy Corporation’s (NASDAQ:GPOR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “14 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GPOR Crosses Critical Technical Indicator – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gulfport Energy reports rising Q2 production – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CNX Resources (CNX) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 29,989 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.48M shares. Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 262 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association owns 45,711 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon owns 0.01% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 2.88M shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 134,848 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 1.03 million shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 463,104 shares. Amer Grp Inc Incorporated reported 128,899 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research holds 374,520 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Profund Advisors Limited Co owns 17,436 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $80,600 activity.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Deck Capital Inc. by 949,482 shares to 2.93M shares, valued at $15.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) by 1.07M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 747,958 shares, and cut its stake in Box Inc..