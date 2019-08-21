As Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Shares Declined, Shareholder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Trimmed Its Holding; Brighton Jones Stake In Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Was Has Upped

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 76,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 374,520 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, down from 451,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $502.92M market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $3.075. About 278,238 shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Deborah G. Adams to its Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 31.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 7,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 33,461 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 25,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $107.82. About 893,955 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 24/05/2018 – HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC BOWL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 250P FROM 230P; 05/04/2018 – ETF Daily News: $TBT JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said many people underestimate the possibility of higher inflation and; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 11/05/2018 – EU FOOD/ HPC : JP MORGAN SAYS PREFER L’ORÉAL, ESSITY, RECKITT AND NESTLE; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – China receives JPMorgan application to set up JV brokerage; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Plans to Take Controlling Stake in Chinese Venture; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says U.S. Yield Inversion Is a ‘Broken Barometer’ (Video)

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Gulfport Energy Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:GPOR) 7.1% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 08/12/2019: GPOR,HK,KLXE,TDW – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gulfport (GPOR) Q2 Earnings Beat by a Whisker, Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GPOR Crosses Critical Technical Indicator – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 14,450 shares to 69,110 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 15,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,809 shares, and has risen its stake in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 104,317 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Aviance Capital Prns Limited Liability Company has 79,125 shares. Weiss Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 19,504 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 8,103 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 135,600 shares. Millennium Ltd holds 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) or 397,948 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 86,858 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.01% or 16.38 million shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 15,134 shares. Howe Rusling holds 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 120 shares. Engy Opportunities Capital Management Lc holds 136,515 shares. Quantbot Tech LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Boston Prtnrs has 791,748 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $80,600 activity.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 5,930 shares to 310,578 shares, valued at $44.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 2,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,251 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).