As Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Share Price Declined, Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Trimmed by $1.25 Million Its Position; Qs Investors Has Lifted Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) as Market Value Rose

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 5,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 144,925 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.19 million, up from 139,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $119.19. About 817,609 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 21/03/2018 – UPS – PLANS TO INVEST MORE THAN $500 MLN TOWARDS FACILITY EXPANSIONS, TECHNOLOGICAL ENHANCEMENTS IN CANADA; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: MOVING INTO NEW PHASE OF COMPANY TRANSFORMATION; 27/04/2018 – Old rules, algorithmic traders add costs to U.S. share buybacks; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 156,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 5.08 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.73M, down from 5.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $360.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.43% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 2.00M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH TWELFTH AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE WAS SET AT $1.4 BLN; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Provides SCOOP Well Results; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $80,600 activity.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 77,304 shares to 2.49M shares, valued at $43.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 159,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Mgmt LP owns 0.29% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 1.06 million shares. 55,400 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Legal And General Grp Pcl reported 403,406 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 478,769 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Vanguard Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Brinker Cap reported 49,790 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 117,648 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Portolan Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.69 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 17,949 shares. Hawk Ridge Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.89% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). The Alabama-based Regions Corporation has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). United Automobile Association invested in 45,711 shares. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Group Inc has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Delphi Mgmt Ma stated it has 0.89% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Rothschild Corporation Il reported 0.97% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 206,109 shares. 8,405 were accumulated by Guardian Capital Advsr Limited Partnership. 30,114 were reported by Addenda. Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn reported 2,511 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,360 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hendershot Invs reported 106,903 shares stake. Reliance Of Delaware holds 0.38% or 20,998 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsr Llc invested 0.31% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). State Street Corp holds 0.25% or 28.28M shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Mgmt Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 27,383 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 0.14% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mufg Americas holds 0.76% or 234,872 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability accumulated 520,456 shares or 3.12% of the stock.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 26,801 shares to 432,690 shares, valued at $10.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 187,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,685 shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).