As Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Market Value Declined, Portolan Capital Management Increased Its Holding; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Marathon Trading Investment Management Increased Its Stake

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 490.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 30,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,623 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 7.82M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup said a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi accounts tied to the Department of Defense; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAID TO APPOINT DELLA PIETRA TO RUN CITI HOLDINGS; 19/03/2018 – Latin American Bond Sales Drop 7.7% This Year, Citi Leads; 26/04/2018 – Citi shakes up its commodities business; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup to restrict commercial borrowers that sell firearms; 10/05/2018 – CVR REFINING LP CVRR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator: Citi Failed to Conduct Adequate Due Diligence on China-Based Real Gold Mining’s Customers

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) by 106.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 871,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.58M, up from 821,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $743.40M market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $0.145 during the last trading session, reaching $4.63. About 2.71M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Put) by 64,600 shares to 747,400 shares, valued at $91.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scientific Games Corp (Call) by 227,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,300 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 7,000 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael.

