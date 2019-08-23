As Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Market Value Declined, Oslo Asset Management Asa Decreased Holding; Cambridge Trust Company Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Trimmed as Market Value Rose

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 3,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 483,598 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.04M, down from 486,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $133.63. About 20.49 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 156,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 5.08 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.73 million, down from 5.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $421.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.70% or $0.185 during the last trading session, reaching $2.575. About 5.41 million shares traded or 14.72% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 Gulfport Energy Corp. – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $GPOR; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Deborah G. Adams to its Board of Directors; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac stated it has 1.07M shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Northern Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 123,401 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Credit Suisse Ag reported 416,677 shares stake. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 18,666 shares. 624,050 are held by Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Com. Sei Invs has 34,443 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 754,906 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 80,200 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 533,840 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 355,437 shares or 0.23% of the stock. 97,140 were accumulated by Globeflex L P. Penn Capital Management holds 43,603 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Shelton Mngmt accumulated 122 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $80,600 activity.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 231,836 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $42.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 282,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Oasis Pete Inc (NYSE:OAS).

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 173,152 shares to 366,015 shares, valued at $19.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 10,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX).