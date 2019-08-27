As Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Market Value Declined, Holder Firefly Value Partners LP Has Increased Holding; As Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Market Value Declined, Ecor1 Capital Trimmed by $12.79 Million Its Stake

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 984,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 4.40 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.49 million, down from 5.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.89. About 1.10M shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 03/05/2018 – IRONWOOD & ALLERGAN REPORT SETTLEMENT WITH AUROBINDO PHARMA; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination From Sarissa Cap; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINATION FROM SARIS; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Hldrs Highlighting Director Nominees; 02/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – IRWD URGERS HOLDERS TO IGNORE SARISSA PROXY CARD; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sees Separation Completed in 1H 2019; 01/05/2018 – Allergan and Ironwood Launch Interactive Digital Destination During Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Awareness Month Designed to; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Sends Investors Spinning as M&A Hopes Not Yet Dashed; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Cap Issues Statement on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 123.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 5.38 million shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 9.73 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.01M, up from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.55. About 3.85 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in Gulfport Energy; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Deborah G. Adams to its Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Provides SCOOP Well Results

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc holds 508,010 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 1.91% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Vanguard Gru Inc has invested 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). New York-based Firefly Value Partners Limited Partnership has invested 8.23% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Moreover, Teton has 0.02% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 32,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 1.03M are owned by Merian Global Invsts (Uk). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 1,836 shares. Pnc Service Gru stated it has 253,479 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Earnest Prns Lc holds 500 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 618 shares. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 518,404 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shah Cap Management reported 0.21% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Fincl Bank accumulated 21,283 shares. Swiss Bancorp stated it has 255,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Company reported 573,419 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Millennium holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 868,058 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corp owns 15,397 shares. Ecor1 Capital Lc holds 5.48% or 4.40M shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.94 million shares. Bridger Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 4.18M shares. Wellington Management Group Llp holds 0.07% or 21.60 million shares in its portfolio. Adage Capital Grp Ltd Llc reported 1.88M shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech has 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,974 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bain Equity Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.53% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 407,598 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myokardia Inc by 244,193 shares to 478,574 shares, valued at $24.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 352,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ag.