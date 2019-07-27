As Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Market Value Declined, Global Endowment Management LP Boosted Position; Valiant Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $20.24 Million as Market Value Rose

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 1045.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 166,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 182,090 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 15,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.29. About 5.44 million shares traded or 31.75% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in Gulfport Energy; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY; 26/03/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY PROVIDES SCOOP WELL RESULTS

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85M, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg to Meet European Parliament Members Over Facebook’s Data Use; 09/04/2018 – CEO Zuckerberg says Facebook could have done more to prevent misuse; 30/05/2018 – Facebook is facing heightened scrutiny after widespread reports of abuse on its platform, including foreign election meddling and difficult-to-detect hate speech; 27/04/2018 – IPG CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS WORKING VERY CLOSELY WITH FACEBOOK TO SOLVE SOME PRIVACY ISSUES AFTER RECENT REVELATION OF DATA LEAK – CNBC; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg to Testify to Congress on Facebook’s Handling of Data Next Week; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s vice president of marketing, Carolyn Everson, answered questions about its recent data breach at the ShopTalk retail conference on Monday; 22/03/2018 – Dow opens more than 250 points lower, Facebook drags tech lower; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Was Slow to Identify Russian Information Ops (Video); 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg grilled over Facebook controversies; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica was accused of improperly gaining access to the sensitive user information of as many as 87 million Facebook users

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 17,700 shares to 33,600 shares, valued at $917,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 12,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,700 shares, and cut its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 0.01% or 9.18 million shares. Bluecrest Management Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 22,945 shares. James Rech accumulated 0.09% or 163,480 shares. Limited Limited Liability Corp has 4,413 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 230 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd has 2.3% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Vanguard Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16.38M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Shelton invested in 0.06% or 122 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.01% or 8,106 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Corporation owns 11,597 shares. Zwj Counsel accumulated 355,437 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Limited Liability Company invested in 328,347 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 408 are held by Parkside Financial Bank And Trust. Cwm Lc holds 290 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $80,600 activity.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was made by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. $795,000 worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00M shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $121.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

