As Gulfport Energy Corp. (GPOR) Valuation Declined, Aviance Capital Partners Has Upped Holding by $346,604; Primo Water Corp. (PRMW) Shareholder Awm Investment Company Has Lifted Position by $504,000 as Shares Declined

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp. (GPOR) by 109.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 86,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 165,776 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $814,000, up from 79,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 2.90M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy to Receive $175M in Cash; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 29/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy’s Hidden Gem; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Primo Water Corp. (PRMW) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 102,000 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Primo Water Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 121,096 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Had Seen 2018 Sales $291M-$300M; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Sees 2018 Sales $298M-$302M; 02/05/2018 – Primo Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – State University of New York Selects Ex Libris Alma and Primo Solutions for Libraries on 61 Campuses; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 29/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 13/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 30km E of Primo Tapia, Mexico; 29/03/2018 – Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd reported 0% stake. Portolan Management Ltd Co invested in 202,597 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Wolverine Asset Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 95,000 shares in its portfolio. Sit Assocs Inc holds 7,675 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). The California-based Aperio Grp Inc has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Rhumbline Advisers owns 45,880 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 16,149 are held by Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability. Commercial Bank Of America De accumulated 308,021 shares. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Co reported 207,785 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Company holds 24,200 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Cooper Creek Prtnrs Management Ltd stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 4,492 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $106,486 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $11,095 was made by Hass David W. on Thursday, August 8. $61,150 worth of stock was bought by Cates Susan E. on Wednesday, August 21. Mills David J had bought 1,000 shares worth $11,500. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $17,171 was bought by BRENNER RICHARD A.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $522.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adesto Technologies Corporatio by 64,424 shares to 2.71M shares, valued at $22.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neophotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) by 257,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Maxlinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $169,600 activity. Craine Patrick K. had bought 15,000 shares worth $36,300 on Friday, August 30. 40,000 shares were bought by Wood David M., worth $97,600 on Friday, August 30.