As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Valuation Rose, Brown Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; As Pepsico Cmn (PEP) Stock Value Rose, Jbf Capital Upped Holding by $2.38 Million

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 11,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.30M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320.48M, up from 3.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $103.63. About 390,758 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. Cmn (PEP) by 1300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.28 million shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers

