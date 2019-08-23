As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Decreased by $689,767 Its Stake; Wealthtrust Fairport Maintains Position in Salesforce Com (CRM)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 7,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 16,329 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 23,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $94.81. About 150,310 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 6,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 27,310 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 20,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.08% or $7.53 during the last trading session, reaching $155.77. About 13.12M shares traded or 81.67% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 05/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Salesforce $2.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) by 12,000 shares to 6,654 shares, valued at $238,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,278 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. De Burlo Grp stated it has 133,600 shares. Ashmore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp owns 245,766 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl invested in 0.19% or 103,574 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0.46% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 31,374 shares. Westpac Bk Corp has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Columbus Circle Investors has 0.66% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 164,279 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 700,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 8,421 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0.37% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 237,344 shares. Bluestein R H Communication holds 1.91% or 221,133 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 0.1% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 392,153 shares. Alley Company Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 33,015 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Cognios reported 9,321 shares.

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09M for 87.79 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris International Plc by 194,760 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $49.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Company by 136,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 886,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Devices Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Co reported 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 538,070 shares. Regal Inv Lc holds 20,978 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Lateef Invest Management Lp has 263,768 shares for 4.34% of their portfolio. Captrust holds 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 485 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt holds 0.02% or 24,505 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Cipher Capital Lp invested in 25,600 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.73% stake. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 5,643 shares. 1,162 are held by Contravisory Management Inc. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.05% or 43,510 shares. D E Shaw Com holds 12,294 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 191 were accumulated by First Personal.