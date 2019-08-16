As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Valuation Declined, Shannon River Fund Management Increased by $17.66 Million Its Holding; United Finl Bancorp New (UBNK) Market Value Rose While Fj Capital Management Lifted Position

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (UBNK) by 71.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 1.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.14% . The hedge fund held 3.59 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.51 million, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Finl Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $644.01M market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.59. About 83,895 shares traded. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) has declined 17.92% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNK News: 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG SAYS NO DIVIDEND IS DECLARED IN RESPECT OF THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 17/04/2018 – United Financial Bancorp 1Q EPS 31c; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 13.8B RUPEES; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 1-MONTH MCLR BY 15BPS TO 8.25% FROM MAY 14; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 793.1 MLN PESOS VS 648.5 MLN PESOS; 10/04/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.70 PCT FROM 8.60 PCT; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 16.7B RUPEES; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 24.10 PCT VS 20.10 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – EXERCISE OF CALL OPTION ON AT-1 BONDS; 17/05/2018 – United Financial Chief Andrew Levy Departs Company

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 80.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 182,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 408,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.68 million, up from 226,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $95.28. About 191,903 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold UBNK shares while 35 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 34.49 million shares or 2.43% more from 33.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Legal And General Public Limited Company reported 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 78,230 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss State Bank owns 0% invested in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) for 92,965 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 26,392 shares stake. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Indexiq Advisors Lc stated it has 109,902 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. D E Shaw owns 0% invested in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) for 123,384 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 89,914 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 3.91M shares. First Tru Advisors Lp invested in 43,950 shares. Huntington State Bank owns 11,383 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Ohio-based Victory Cap has invested 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Sg Americas Secs Limited stated it has 13,560 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Civista Bancshares Inc by 18,633 shares to 159,367 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Management Corporation by 49,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,127 shares, and cut its stake in Cowen Inc.

More notable recent United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CDOR, SKIS, OMCM, and UBNK SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Acquisitions – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “People’s United Financial Inc (PBCT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (UBNK) Announces Dates for Q1 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Fin Bancorp & Tru reported 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Hanson Mcclain Inc invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 42,994 were reported by Regis Management Llc. Manchester Management Limited Liability Com reported 500 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp owns 4,550 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.15% or 499,113 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Mellon invested in 434,179 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability owns 4,367 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, a Illinois-based fund reported 49,900 shares. North Star Management Corp holds 0.09% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 7,500 shares. United Kingdom-based Dsam Prtn (London) has invested 3.33% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 3,748 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 24,015 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,318 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.02% or 1.58M shares.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Pekin Insurance Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatformâ„¢ to Modernize Infrastructure for Business Growth – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Guidewire Software, Inc.’s (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Guidewire Appoints Mike Rosenbaum as CEO; Marcus Ryu Transitions to Chairman Role – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$101, Is It Time To Put Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire Software Is Transforming The P&C Insurance Industry – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.