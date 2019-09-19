As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Valuation Declined, Holder Timessquare Capital Management Cut Holding; Scripps Ew (SSP) Holding Has Increased by Litespeed Management Llc

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Scripps Ew (SSP) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 43,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 483,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39M, up from 439,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Scripps Ew for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.90% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 349,440 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED NEW MULTI-YEAR AFFILIATION AGREEMENTS WITH ABC AND CBS CORPORATION FOR STATIONS IN SEVERAL MARKETS; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family – sources [19:54 GMT16 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps: GAMCO Has Neglected to Present a Plan for Achieving Its BCF Target; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q National Media Revenue $60.7M; 23/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – SCRIPPS BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” EACH OF BOARD’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Scripps Health’s (CA) Aa3; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – EW Scripps Reduces Interest Rate by 0.25%; 07/05/2018 – E.W. Scripps Revenue Rises Above Expectations, Losses Were Narrower Than Estimates — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Anticipates Margin Improvement of 400 Basis Points Between 2018 and 2020; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Eyes Global HGTV Expansion as Scripps Deal Closes

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 25.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 48,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 139,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.16M, down from 188,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $107.82. About 326,035 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold SSP shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.16 million shares or 1.47% more from 53.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Mgmt stated it has 0.13% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). 22,230 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0% or 44,220 shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 147,650 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com owns 1.74M shares. S Muoio Communications Limited Liability Corporation holds 27,346 shares. Voya Investment Llc accumulated 36,368 shares. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada Inc has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 39,859 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company owns 163,799 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 0.03% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 5.58M shares. 74,593 are held by Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp holds 7.39M shares. Ranger Invest Mgmt LP invested in 29 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma holds 0.03% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 647,546 shares. Ameriprise invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Ltd Liability holds 5,021 shares. Brandywine Managers Llc holds 10,265 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. World Asset Mngmt holds 2,669 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 139,904 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Asset Mgmt One Com Limited has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Marsico Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 70,678 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ks invested 0.44% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Research Invsts accumulated 807,313 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Spectrum Mngmt Group Inc owns 404 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsrs accumulated 6,829 shares. Sei reported 438,701 shares.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $13.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 19,700 shares to 666,100 shares, valued at $72.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transunion by 168,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB).

