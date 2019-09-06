As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Natixis Lowered Holding; Shareholder Swiss National Bank Has Lifted Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stake

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 9,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 366,248 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.66 million, up from 357,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $88.18. About 1.45 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 55c From 50c; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q Net $142.3M; 29/03/2018 – City of Chicago: TIF Would Support New Pullman Health Clinic; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany’s same-store sales beat estimates; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY AUTHORIZES $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Profits Hurt by Tax Charges; 06/04/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ALESSANDRO BOGLIOLO’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2017 WAS ABOUT $14 MLN; BOGLIOLO ASSUMED RESPONSIBILITIES AS CEO ON OCT 2, 2017; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – MANAGEMENT UPDATES ITS FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S NEW PRESIDENT TO CONSIDER CHANGES TO MINING CODE – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – BOARD AUTHORIZES $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Natixis decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 15,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 20,965 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, down from 36,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.03B market cap company. The stock increased 14.69% or $14.02 during the last trading session, reaching $109.43. About 4.74M shares traded or 702.39% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 42,370 shares to 223,958 shares, valued at $24.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 538,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625,823 shares, and has risen its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 110,538 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). First Hawaiian National Bank accumulated 1,361 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 46,288 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co reported 7,286 shares. Cornerstone owns 347 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Prns Llp holds 7,404 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Co Bank invested in 13,354 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And Tru accumulated 0.02% or 658 shares. Js Cap Mgmt Lc holds 1.33% or 65,000 shares. Moreover, Qs Investors Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 900 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Vident Invest Advisory has invested 0.03% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Ranger LP has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Guidewire Software Announces Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Guidewire Software, Inc.’s (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Guidewire -2.5% on downside outlook – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Guidewire Appoints Margie Dillon, Mike Keller, and Cathy Lego as Board Members – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Tiffany Stock Fell Wednesday – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges Over 200 Points; Phibro Animal Health Shares Plummet – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tiffany pares gain after Hong Kong warning – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 7,400 shares to 688,816 shares, valued at $120.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 55,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).