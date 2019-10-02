As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stock Value Declined, Regis Management Co Raised Stake by $759,823; Kepos Capital LP Has Lowered Position in Brinker International (EAT) by $380,406

Regis Management Co Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc bought 7,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 50,517 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12 million, up from 42,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $104.05. About 319,202 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Brinker International Inc (EAT) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 9,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64M, down from 76,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Brinker International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $41.4. About 207,897 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 21/05/2018 – Chili’s Introduces The Boss Burger to Restaurants Nationwide; 20/03/2018 – Brinker Capital Launches On-Site Broadcast Studio to Connect with Global Media Outlets; 22/03/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q EPS $1.02; 14/05/2018 – Brinker International said customer credit and debit card information had been compromised at some Chili’s locations between March and April; 14/05/2018 – Brinker suggests customers monitor their bank and credit card statement for suspicious activity and to contact their bank if their information is being misused; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER NOW SEES YEAR REV UNCHANGED TO DOWN 0.5%; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Company-Owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4 % in 3Q; 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Luther Cap Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 4,010 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.12% or 393,791 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management invested 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 197,597 are held by Automobile Association. North Carolina-based First Personal Financial Serv has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). The Michigan-based Connable Office has invested 0.08% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Parkside Natl Bank Tru has 689 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Champlain Invest Prtn Lc, a Us-based fund reported 1.02 million shares. Us Financial Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 15,496 shares. Nikko Asset Americas holds 1.18% or 595,711 shares in its portfolio. Coatue Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 229,630 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. North Star Invest Mgmt stated it has 7,500 shares. Bell National Bank & Trust reported 4,953 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 27 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 3,481 shares.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $212,324 activity.

Regis Management Co Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $649.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 4,695 shares to 595,760 shares, valued at $52.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $984.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (LQD) by 103,400 shares to 317,000 shares, valued at $39.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,675 shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Etf/Usa (XLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold EAT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% more from 43.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Lc reported 0.03% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Harvest Strategies Ltd Liability has 70,000 shares. D E Shaw & reported 0% stake. 6,853 were reported by Tdam Usa. Bridgewater Associates LP accumulated 40,519 shares. Signaturefd Ltd owns 22 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 24,269 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability holds 40,424 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Group Incorporated Inc owns 206,166 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The accumulated 83,187 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 13,593 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 21,550 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 58,938 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 36,881 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 88,791 are owned by First Trust Limited Partnership.

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. EAT’s profit will be $15.38M for 25.24 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.85% negative EPS growth.