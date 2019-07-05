As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stock Rose, Stockbridge Partners Increased Its Holding by $26.95 Million; As Aes (AES) Valuation Declined, Gateway Advisory Has Lowered Position by $380,592

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 13.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 277,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226.70M, up from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $102.55. About 311,105 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company's stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $11.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.28. About 5.17 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Invest Management Corporation has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co Limited holds 0.06% or 37,184 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0% or 155 shares. Asset One owns 435,742 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Reilly Lc reported 2,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.05% or 971,817 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 0.04% stake. M&T National Bank Corp holds 43,973 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Guardian Life Insur Of America has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1,909 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Moreover, Hennessy Advisors Incorporated has 1.09% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Century has 0.04% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). North Star Asset Mgmt invested in 1.32% or 899,220 shares. Campbell And Co Investment Adviser Ltd has 0.11% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Reliance Of Delaware stated it has 28,065 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year's $0.25 per share.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.48M for 14.90 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.76 million activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.76 million activity.