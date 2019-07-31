As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stock Price Rose, Kornitzer Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Alley Company Raised Holding

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 1,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,071 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 32,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $276.92. About 1.08 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 31,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,949 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.12M, down from 269,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $104.12. About 53,738 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $19.91 million activity.

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09 million for 96.41 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

