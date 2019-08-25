As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stock Price Declined, Shannon River Fund Management Raised Stake; As Imax (IMAX) Shares Declined, Sarbit Advisory Services Cut Holding

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 80.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 182,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 408,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.68M, up from 226,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $93.65. About 511,155 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98 million, down from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 224,665 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 07/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Imax China Holding Inc; 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N REACHES DEALS TO ADD NINE NEW IMAX THEATERS IN INDIA – CEO; 19/04/2018 – Record IMAX Signings in India Continue as INOX Leisure Ltd. Adds Five New IMAX® Theatres to Circuit; 18/05/2018 – Imax Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day LA Named IMAX’s Creative Agency of Record; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Imax; 19/04/2018 – Daphne Guinness Debuts Second Album at London’s BFI Imax

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

