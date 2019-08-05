As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stock Price Declined, Holder Shannon River Fund Management Boosted Position; Mawer Investment Management LTD Increased Stake in Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) as Share Value Declined

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 31,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 8.60 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.18M, up from 8.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 2.02M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 80.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 182,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 408,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.68M, up from 226,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $101.59. About 543,734 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Hotels by 15,136 shares to 30,162 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 367,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,596 shares, and cut its stake in China Mobile Ltd (NYSE:CHL).

