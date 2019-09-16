As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stock Declined, Morgan Stanley Has Cut Its Position; Algert Global Has Decreased Holding in Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) by $829,668 as Stock Declined

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 74.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 9,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% . The hedge fund held 3,309 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $279,000, down from 13,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $67.97. About 146,744 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 89.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 385,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 44,164 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48M, down from 429,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $105.9. About 579,458 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $270.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msg Network Inc by 20,173 shares to 55,557 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dropbox Inc by 59,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

More notable recent Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Good News for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enanta And EDP-305 In NASH: An Update – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enanta announces key pipeline events for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold ENTA shares while 42 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.53 million shares or 3.35% more from 16.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Plc accumulated 36,640 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated holds 4,358 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Millennium holds 0.02% or 709,544 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 6,194 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Victory Mgmt holds 0% or 793 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas has invested 0% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). 290 were reported by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 9,359 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 5,318 shares. D E Shaw And invested in 0% or 2,683 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 173 shares. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Blackrock Inc stated it has 2.59M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Cap Fund Mgmt Sa reported 6,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 49.23% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.3 per share. ENTA’s profit will be $12.99M for 25.75 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 248,495 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd accumulated 4 shares. Regis Management has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 50,517 shares. Next Century Growth Llc reported 1,563 shares stake. Cap Invsts stated it has 807,313 shares. 312,601 were reported by Bares Mgmt. Moreover, Df Dent & Co Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 74,884 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Sands Cap Lc stated it has 122,085 shares. 4,058 are owned by Connable Office. Bell Natl Bank reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Firsthand Cap invested in 55,000 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 601,633 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Huntington Bancshares has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 171 shares. Cadian Lp accumulated 493,700 shares.