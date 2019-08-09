As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Shares Declined, Shareholder Regis Management Co Has Cut Its Stake; Mathes Company Stake In John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Was Lifted

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $103.89. About 63,316 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT)

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 11,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 42,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 54,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $97.43. About 290,741 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,725 shares to 21,938 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advisors has 0.77% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.03% or 21,403 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). 7,820 were reported by Brinker Cap. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% stake. Waddell & Reed Fin has 593,172 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Champlain Invest Partners Lc reported 0.8% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). 3.89 million are owned by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Bahl Gaynor has 36,888 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Street Corp holds 0.01% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) or 958,643 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) or 24,164 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 8,680 shares stake. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Com reported 35,871 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.14% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 19,218 shares.

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $23.32M for 90.21 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability owns 680 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 5,487 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd has invested 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). First Tru Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 17,842 shares or 0% of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Serv has 932 shares. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 625,786 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication reported 1.13M shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp holds 0.24% or 10.86M shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 58,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 148,277 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Llc has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 2,579 shares. Jennison Assoc holds 538,070 shares. Bamco Ny has invested 2.75% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Asset Mngmt One accumulated 3,016 shares.