As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Shares Declined, Holder Regis Management Co Trimmed Its Stake; Birchview Capital LP Has Increased Its Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Position by $330,000 as Stock Declined

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 11,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 42,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 54,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $93.65. About 539,864 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $22.49. About 1.11M shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GROUP AG MYRN.S – FINAL DAY OF TRADING ON SIX WILL BE 27TH APRIL 2018; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS 3Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 27C; 07/05/2018 – MYRIAD SAYS GENESIGHT USE SHOWED 50% IMPROVEMENT MDD REMISSION; 07/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Myriad Genetics, Inc; 07/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics: GeneSight Test Led to Significant Improvement in Mental Health Outcomes for Patients With Major Depressive Disorder; 22/04/2018 – DJ Myriad Genetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MYGN); 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 10/05/2018 – Best’s Special Report: Myriad Challenges Test the Mettle of Medical Professional Liability Writers; 30/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc

More notable recent Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga" on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "CRUS, EGOV, SPWR and MYGN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha" published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Read This Before Buying Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares – Yahoo Finance" on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: "Hagens Berman Investigating Myriad Genetics (MYGN) For Possible Disclosure Violations, Investors With Losses Should Contact Firm – PRNewswire" published on August 20, 2019

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09M for 86.71 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

