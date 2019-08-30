As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Share Value Declined, Weitz Investment Management Has Increased Holding by $7.29 Million; Centene Del (CNC) Share Price Rose While Miller Investment Management LP Raised Holding by $11.38 Million

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 68.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 75,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 185,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.99M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $96.12. About 305,476 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 89.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 214,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 453,990 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11 million, up from 239,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.54. About 1.59M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Centene (CNC) Announces 2020 Health Insurance Marketplace Expansion – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Joint, Anthem, Centene and UnitedHealth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 0.02% or 238,296 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 38,247 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 46,724 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 263,718 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon reported 4.02 million shares stake. Savant Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 7,579 shares. Kbc Gp Inc Nv holds 55,870 shares. 95,608 are held by Grisanti Mngmt. Putnam Invs Ltd Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 426,139 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors holds 0.05% or 3,000 shares. Cordasco Ntwk stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cibc World holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 67,017 shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a Tennessee-based fund reported 16,903 shares. Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 22,124 shares in its portfolio.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 3,388 shares to 6,776 shares, valued at $613,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,379 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bares Mngmt reported 0.92% stake. Gsa Cap Llp stated it has 7,404 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Lateef Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 263,768 shares or 4.34% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 11,309 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). American Int Group accumulated 0% or 1,894 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance owns 49,900 shares. Stephens Management Limited owns 510,947 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.2% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). First Republic Invest Management Incorporated reported 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Utah Retirement reported 0.03% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Principal Finance reported 1.94 million shares. 31,832 were accumulated by Stifel. Blair William & Il holds 0.86% or 1.46M shares.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 32,407 shares to 433,500 shares, valued at $72.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).