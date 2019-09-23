As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Share Value Declined, Regis Management Co Has Boosted Stake by $759,823; As Terex (TEX) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Pzena Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Terex Corp (TEX) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 248,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The hedge fund held 3.47 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.00 million, up from 3.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Terex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 191,424 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q Net $50.3M; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services; 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65; 01/05/2018 – TEREX SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $3.00; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Terex Corp. Otlk To Stbl From Neg, Rtgs Affirmed; 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 17/05/2018 – TEREX CORP HOLDER MARCATO CAPITAL REPORTS 7.3% STAKE; 10/04/2018 – TEREX CORP TEX.N – INCREASED SIZE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $450 MLN TO $600 MLN; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere

Regis Management Co Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc bought 7,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 50,517 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12M, up from 42,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $108.78. About 242,804 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success

More notable recent Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Good Is Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX), When It Comes To ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Terex Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:TEX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Terex Corporation’s (NYSE:TEX) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Terex Is Looking Attractive At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 18 buys, and 2 sales for $78.29 million activity. SHEEHAN JOHN D bought $13,067 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Tuesday, June 11. Another trade for 103 shares valued at $3,443 was bought by HENRY BRIAN J. On Friday, June 7 Marcato Capital Management LP sold $43.70M worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) or 1.60M shares.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) by 30,474 shares to 167,990 shares, valued at $21.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 17,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold TEX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 61.07 million shares or 3.43% less from 63.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Spark Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.54% or 246,700 shares. Ls Advsrs invested in 3,160 shares. Alyeska Gru Lp reported 15,638 shares. Moreover, Price Capital has 12.51% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Dupont Cap Mgmt stated it has 6,435 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 0.01% stake. Daiwa Grp Inc owns 142,300 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Guggenheim Capital Limited Co has 0% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 17,481 shares. 34,700 were reported by Macquarie Limited. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 19,304 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited has invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 1.76 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 1.24M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 0.01% stake. Bell Commercial Bank invested in 4,953 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.02% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Natl Bank Of America De owns 974,542 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wisconsin Capital Mgmt stated it has 41,181 shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 4,976 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 28,017 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Westfield Cap Management Company Ltd Partnership has 0.31% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 412,661 shares. Lateef Inv LP invested 3.23% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Next Grp Incorporated stated it has 3,107 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial accumulated 485 shares or 0% of the stock. Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 0.03% or 15,838 shares in its portfolio. Firsthand Cap Mngmt accumulated 55,000 shares. Northern Trust reported 411,466 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $212,324 activity.