As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Share Price Rose, Timessquare Capital Management Has Decreased by $6.14 Million Its Position; As Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Nwq Investment Management Company Cut Its Position by $1.31 Million

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 63,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.27M, down from 251,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $102.87. About 65,902 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 18,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 732,059 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.09 million, down from 750,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $80.42. About 386,806 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-off Rate 3.6% as of Feb 28; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 15/05/2018 – Court Ruling on $10B Online Sports Betting Market puts DFS operators into overdrive; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO; 24/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ISSUES UPDATED DISASTER RESPONSE AND RECOVERY PLAN REQUIREMENTS FOR INSURERS; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS: WILLIAM PENN FINED $6.3M FOR IMPROPER REINSURANCE DEALS; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Traders Improperly Shared Customer Info, Engaged in Questionable Conduct to Affect Forex Prices — N.Y. DFS; 28/03/2018 – DFS CEO SAYS U.K. UPHOLSTERY MARKET TOUGH FOR SMALLER RIVALS

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 187,739 shares to 4.27 million shares, valued at $59.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 2.30M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 320,415 shares. Duncker Streett & Communication holds 0.45% or 27,464 shares. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 0.19% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Moreover, Invesco has 0.04% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 4,469 are held by Cutter And Company Brokerage. United Kingdom-based Kames Capital Public Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Smith Moore Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 6,375 shares. Bluecrest Management invested in 13,215 shares. Interactive Advsrs stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 195,696 are held by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Cap Ltd Limited Liability owns 561 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma holds 0.07% or 2.42M shares. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 5,913 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 EPS, up 10.99% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.91 per share. DFS’s profit will be $686.30 million for 9.48 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.40% negative EPS growth.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 55,815 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $95.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cushman & Wakefield Plc by 912,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Addus Home Care Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.06% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Sandhill Prtnrs Limited reported 125,881 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 8,473 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 1.01M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.01% or 18,915 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 0.02% or 1.58M shares. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 56,840 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.01% or 5,868 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Next Century Growth Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Walleye Trading Limited Liability invested in 2,579 shares. 13,354 are owned by Commerce Commercial Bank.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.76 million activity.