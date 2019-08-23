As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Share Price Declined, Marsico Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $478,016; B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) as Market Value Rose

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 91.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 3,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 326 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 3,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $13.31 during the last trading session, reaching $805.84. About 180,695 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Says Sees Increase in Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 28/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barron’s; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle 1st-quarter restaurant sales top estimates; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Asset Buys New 1.9% Position in Chipotle; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – HIRED CHRIS BRANDT AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle To Relocate Its HQ To Newport Beach, Calif., Impacting 400 Staffers — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chipotle Mexican Grill – 04/20/2018 10:32 AM; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Operations, Business Development, Marketing, Communications, Finance; 30/03/2018 – Chipotle Performance Was Below Targets for Annual Cash Incentive Program; Company Performance Factor Was 47% of Targe; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle CFO Mark Crumpacker Stepping Down — MarketWatch

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 4,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 55,533 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, down from 60,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $94.24. About 240,637 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09M for 87.26 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 7,233 shares to 48,903 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 6,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 4,413 shares stake. White Elm Lc invested 3.29% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Bailard holds 18,749 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Fiera Cap stated it has 355,794 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, Brown Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 3.24% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 3.30M shares. D E Shaw & Com Inc holds 0% or 12,294 shares in its portfolio. 1.01 million were accumulated by State Street. Massachusetts Fin Ser Ma has invested 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Sandhill Cap Ltd Company owns 125,881 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv Mngmt invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P, Texas-based fund reported 296,599 shares. Shell Asset Management Communication reported 9,557 shares stake. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas owns 1.85% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 720,364 shares. Oppenheimer And Company has 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc has 0.34% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa-based Principal Gp has invested 0.04% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Cibc Ww Mkts reported 4,879 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited holds 4,598 shares. Investec Asset North America holds 0.17% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 2,520 shares. Conning owns 470 shares. 7,919 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Beck Cap Ltd holds 0.31% or 919 shares. Birinyi Incorporated owns 500 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 73,336 shares. Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership invested in 0.15% or 107,610 shares. Twin Tree LP stated it has 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). The New York-based Maplelane Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 153,000 were reported by Hitchwood Cap Management Ltd Partnership. Stifel Fin holds 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 13,727 shares.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 earnings per share, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.07M for 64.99 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 5,108 shares to 90,072 shares, valued at $7.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB).

