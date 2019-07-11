As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Market Valuation Rose, Shannon River Fund Management Upped by $17.66 Million Its Position; Accredited Investors Has Lifted Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Position by $565,008

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 80.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 182,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 408,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.68M, up from 226,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $102.52. About 244,750 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 86.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 7,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,466 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 8,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $85.87. About 866,175 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. $12.42M worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was sold by Contreras Jaime on Wednesday, January 30.

